Home NATIONAL US Lifts Secrecy On Foreign Lobbying Opinions
US Lifts Secrecy On Foreign Lobbying Opinions
NATIONAL
0

US Lifts Secrecy On Foreign Lobbying Opinions

0
0
800
now viewing

US Lifts Secrecy On Foreign Lobbying Opinions

im-13604
now playing

The Latest: Trump Says Russia Should Be Allowed In G-7

1528462725281
now playing

Affluenza Teen's Mom In Texas Jail After Positive Drug Test

download
now playing

SKorean Journalists Arrested In Trespass Case In Singapore

download (4)
now playing

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead In France At 61

download (3)
now playing

US Says It Will Intensify Counter-IS Fight In Afghanistan

694940094001_5775208532001_5775198353001-vs
now playing

Airstrike On Rebel-Held Northwestern Syrian Village Kills 35

download (2)
now playing

Hawaii Lava Destroys More Than 600 Homes

download (1)
now playing

Ex-Senate Aide Charged With Lying About Reporter Contacts

920×920 (9)
now playing

Giuliani Trying To Influence Perception Of Mueller Probe

25395795_353130278486220_1782056972070603310_n
now playing

Under Fire Over Tariffs, Trump Heads To G-7 Summit In Canada

(AP) – The Justice Department is opening up about the advice it has given to lobbyists who work for foreign governments and political interests.

For the first time, the public will be able to read advisory opinions provided to lobbyists about whether they need to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The department had kept the opinions secret for decades, a point of contention for transparency advocates and lawyers who specialize in advising clients on complying with the law.

The Associated Press obtained copies of the opinions, which were to be posted online later Friday.

The move comes as the Justice Department carries out an enforcement strategy against unregistered foreign agents. It also comes as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation shines a spotlight on foreign influence peddling.

No related posts.

Related Posts
download (4)

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead In France At 61

Zack Cantu 0
download (2)

Hawaii Lava Destroys More Than 600 Homes

Zack Cantu 0
download (1)

Ex-Senate Aide Charged With Lying About Reporter Contacts

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video