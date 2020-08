US Long-Term Mortgage Rates Rise; 30-Year At 2.96%

FILE - This April 16, 2020 file photo shows a real estate company sign that marks a home for sale in Harmony, Pa. U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remained at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports, Thursday, Aug. 13, that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96% from 2.88% last week. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remained at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan stayed below 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96% from 2.88% last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.46% from 2.44% from last week. Homebuying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-struck economy, especially for prospective buyers considering a first-time purchase, Freddie Mac noted. Still the lack of available homes remains an obstacle.