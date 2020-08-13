NATIONAL

US Long-Term Mortgage Rates Rise; 30-Year At 2.96%

By 95 views
0
FILE - This April 16, 2020 file photo shows a real estate company sign that marks a home for sale in Harmony, Pa. U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remained at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports, Thursday, Aug. 13, that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96% from 2.88% last week. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remained at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan stayed below 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96% from 2.88% last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.46% from 2.44% from last week. Homebuying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-struck economy, especially for prospective buyers considering a first-time purchase, Freddie Mac noted. Still the lack of available homes remains an obstacle.

President Trump Says UAE To Open Diplomatic Ties With Israel

Previous article

US Official Says FBI Joining Beirut Explosion Investigation

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL