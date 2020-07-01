US Manufacturing Bounces Back In June On Reopenings

(AP) — U.S. manufacturing rebounded in June as major parts of the country opened back up, ending three months of contraction in the sector caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its manufacturing index rose to 52.6 last month after registering 43.1 in May and 41.5 in April. Any reading below 50 signals that U.S. manufacturers are contracting. New orders, production, hiring and new export orders all jumped in June, after they all declined in May but at a slower pace than in April.