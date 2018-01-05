US May Day Immigration Protests Target Trump, Fall Elections

(AP) – Immigrants rallying around the U.S. on May Day say President Donald Trump’s administration has been almost everything they had feared.

Coast-to-coast demonstrations Tuesday are planned on International Workers’ Day and come amid similar actions worldwide.

They’re showing concerns about policy changes under Trump, including a country-specific travel ban and the end of a program that allowed some young immigrants to avoid deportation.

Trump and his supporters say the changes were overdue.

Some of the policies have gotten tangled up in court. And Trump hasn’t secured funding for his coveted border wall with Mexico.

But immigrant rights groups say they’ll resist him at every turn. And they say the demonstrations aren’t just about targeting the president but are also aimed at driving turnout in the