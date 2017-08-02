Home NATIONAL US Military Looking For Space In Trump Tower
US Military Looking For Space In Trump Tower
US Military Looking For Space In Trump Tower

TRUMP TOWER
US Military Looking For Space In Trump Tower

(AP) – The U.S. military is looking to rent space at Trump Tower for use when President Donald Trump is working in New York City.  Pentagon spokesman Army Lt. Col. J.B. Brindle says the Department of Defense is looking for the space “in order to meet official mission requirements.”  It’s not immediately clear how much it would cost the Pentagon to rent space in the 58-story midtown Manhattan tower owned by the Trump Organization.

Trump lives in the three-story penthouse. He hasn’t returned to New York since taking office on Jan. 20. His wife, Melania, and their young son, Barron, are living there for now.  It’s customary for the military to obtain space near a president’s residence.

