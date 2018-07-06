Home WORLD US Military Plans As If Guantanamo Won’t Close For Decades
US Military Plans As If Guantanamo Won't Close For Decades
US Military Plans As If Guantanamo Won't Close For Decades

US Military Plans As If Guantanamo Won't Close For Decades

(AP) – A new dining hall for guards at the Guantanamo Bay detention center is projected to last 20 years. Construction is set to start next year on barracks meant to last five decades. And the Pentagon has asked Congress to approve money for a new super-max prison unit that’s supposed to cope with prisoners who grow old and frail in custody.

President Donald Trump’s order in January to keep the Guantanamo jail open is prompting military officials to consider a long future for the controversial facility that the Obama administration sought to close. Forty men are still held at the isolated base on the southeastern coast of Cuba.  Army Col. Stephen Gabavics is commander of the guard force. In his words, “We’ve got to plan for the long term.”

