US: More Immigrants Arrested, Fewer Deported Under Trump
US: More Immigrants Arrested, Fewer Deported Under Trump

US: More Immigrants Arrested, Fewer Deported Under Trump

(AP) – The number of people arrested by immigration agents in the early months of the Trump administration increased dramatically and is up nearly 40 percent compared to last year.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says agents arrested 41,300 immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally during a 100-day period from Jan. 22 to April 29.  The agency said Wednesday that 30,000 immigrants were arrested in a comparable period in 2016.  The figures show that arrests of immigrants with no criminal convictions more than doubled.

The number of people deported from the U.S. has declined under President Donald Trump.  Most of those arrested had criminal convictions but one in four arrested immigrants did not.  Trump signed his executive orders to boost deportations January 25.

