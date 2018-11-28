Home NATIONAL US Nixed FBI Checks For Teen Migrant Camp Staff
(AP) – A new government watchdog memo says the Trump administration waived rigorous background checks for all staff working at the nation’s largest detention camp for migrant children .
The memo, obtained exclusively by The Associated Press, says the former director of the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement personally signed off on sidestepping requirements for child abuse and neglect checks at the tent city in Tornillo, Texas.
None of the 2,100 staff has gone through FBI fingerprint checks either, but the Tornillo contractor says staff are vetted in other ways.
Tornillo now holds 2,324 migrant teens, and has expanded recently.
The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General memo confirms AP’s reporting that teens held at Tornillo are receiving inadequate mental health care.
A department spokesman did not immediately provide comment Tuesday.

