US Official: Attack A ‘war crime’ If Proven True

(AP) – The United States says if a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria is what it appears to be, it is “clearly a war crime.”  That’s according to a senior U.S. State Department official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The official says both the United States and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons are currently gathering information about the attack.  The attack comes as the U.S. has been softening its stance on Syrian President Bashar Assad’s future and leaving open the possibility the U.S. could cooperate with Assad’s government on fighting the Islamic State group. But the U.S. official says that’s “highly unlikely.” He says the U.S. isn’t currently focused on that possibility.

He says the Syrian government’s behavior would have to change before the U.S. would seriously consider that step.

