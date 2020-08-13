US Official Says FBI Joining Beirut Explosion Investigation

U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, right, listens to an NGO volunteer during his visit to a main gathering point for volunteers, near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Pool)

(AP) — A U.S. diplomat says the FBI will be joining Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe of the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut’s port that killed more than 170 people, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction. U.S. Undersecretary for Political Affairs David Hale said Lebanese authorities had invited the FBI to take part. It still was not known what caused the fire responsible for igniting nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate that were stored for years in Beirut’s port. But documents have emerged that show the country’s top leadership and security officials were aware of the stockpile. French investigators are also taking part in the probe.