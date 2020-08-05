NATIONAL

US Officials Dispute Trump’s Claim That Beirut Was Attacked

(AP) – Defense Secretary Mark Esper says most people think the deadly explosion Tuesday in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people was an accident. That contradicts President Donald Trump, who said American generals told him it was likely caused by a bomb.

Lebanese officials say a large stockpile of ammonium nitrate left over from a seizure exploded. The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across Beirut, the capital. At least one American was killed. Thousands of people were injured.

