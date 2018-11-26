US Officials Say 69 Migrants Arrested In Clash

(AP) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan says 69 migrants were arrested on the California side of the border after trying to cross from Tijuana to the U.S. during a confrontation where agents fired tear gas. He says nearly 1,000 people rushed vehicle lanes and went around the border crossing to try to get into the U.S. on Sunday. He says some threw rocks and bottles at U.S. agents, but there was no report of violence Monday.

McAleenan says the Border Patrol’s use of force policy allows agents to use tear gas, but the incident would be reviewed. He said the “dangerous situation” was resolved without serious injury. Mexico’s National Migration Institute said that 98 migrants were being deported after they tried to breach the U.S. border.