Home TEXAS US Officials Say Trump Has Cast Wider Net For Deportations
US Officials Say Trump Has Cast Wider Net For Deportations
TEXAS
0

US Officials Say Trump Has Cast Wider Net For Deportations

0
0
DEPORTATIONS BORDER PATROL BORDER WALL
now viewing

US Officials Say Trump Has Cast Wider Net For Deportations

court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Defense Motions For A Mistrial In John Feit Murder Trial, Judge To Rule Wednesday Morning

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Persons Of Interest Tapped In Woman's Death Outside Los Fresnos

california wildfire 2017
now playing

Thomas Fire Prompts State Of Emergency

GAVEL
now playing

ACLU Disputes Suggestion Of Wrongdoing In Abortion Case

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash
now playing

Conyers' Role In Civil Rights Dominates Reaction

Paul Manafort
now playing

Manafort Told To Prove He Didn't Violate Order

EGYPT WARNS JERUSALEM
now playing

Egypt Warns Of Jerusalem 'repercussions'

police20lights20generic
now playing

Officer Fatally Shoots Man After Woman Threatened

RIO GRANDE RIVER
now playing

Mexican Man Admits To Illegal Border Crossing That Killed 3

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
now playing

Pentagon: 'Troubling' Lapses In Giving Criminal Data To FBI

(AP) – A top immigration official says people living in the country illegally have good reason to be worried about getting deported under President Donald Trump.

Thomas Homan, deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, spoke Tuesday in Washington as the federal government announced that Border Patrol arrests plunged to a 45-year-low in the last fiscal year while arrests by deportation officers soared.

Homan says the Trump administration has cast a wider net when picking up people for deportation.  Administration officials say the decline in Border Patrol arrests to the lowest level since 1971 doesn’t undercut justification for Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico.

Related posts:

  1. Border Arrests Plunge, Deportation Arrests Soar
  2. Mexican Man Admits To Illegal Border Crossing That Killed 3
  3. FBI Doubles Reward In Texas Border Patrol Aagent’s Death
  4. Officials To Turn Dirt On Massive New Industrial Project In Harlingen
Related Posts
GAVEL

ACLU Disputes Suggestion Of Wrongdoing In Abortion Case

jsalinas 0
police20lights20generic

Officer Fatally Shoots Man After Woman Threatened

jsalinas 0
RIO GRANDE RIVER

Mexican Man Admits To Illegal Border Crossing That Killed 3

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video