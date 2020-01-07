US Prepares For Possible Iranian Reprisal After Drone Strike

ADDS THAT THE PEOPLE AT THE RALLY ARE SUPPORTERS OF THE MUJAHEDEEN-E-KHALQ - Members of the Iranian American community of Washington, D.C., who support the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or the MeK, an Iranian exile group that seeks to overthrow Iran’s government, rally outside the State Department in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Participants at the rally celebrated the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a U.S. airstrike in Iraq. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

United States officials are braced for Iran to respond to the killing of its most powerful general. They’ve warned ships across Mideast waterways crucial to global energy supplies about the “possibility of Iranian action” against them. They’re noting heightened levels of military readiness in the country and are preparing for a possible attempt on the life of an American military commander. The U.S. is reinforcing its positions in the region. President Donald Trump ordered the Jan. 2 strike against Gen. Qassem Soleimani after the death of an American contractor in Iraq. U.S. officials believe the next steps by America’s longtime foe will determine the ultimate course of the latest crisis. Iran has vowed revenge.