US Prepares For Possible Iranian Reprisal After Drone Strike

United States officials are braced for Iran to respond to the killing of its most powerful general. They’ve warned ships across Mideast waterways crucial to global energy supplies about the “possibility of Iranian action” against them. They’re noting heightened levels of military readiness in the country and are preparing for a possible attempt on the life of an American military commander. The U.S. is reinforcing its positions in the region. President Donald Trump ordered the Jan. 2 strike against Gen. Qassem Soleimani after the death of an American contractor in Iraq. U.S. officials believe the next steps by America’s longtime foe will determine the ultimate course of the latest crisis. Iran has vowed revenge.
