Home NATIONAL US Productivity Growth Slows To 2.2 Percent Rate In Q3
US Productivity Growth Slows To 2.2 Percent Rate In Q3
NATIONAL
0

US Productivity Growth Slows To 2.2 Percent Rate In Q3

0
0
productivity-ap
now viewing

US Productivity Growth Slows To 2.2 Percent Rate In Q3

MIGRANT CARAVAN
now playing

Officials In Cameron County Getting Ready For Migrant Caravan Arrival

POLICE
now playing

San Juan Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

51926d52-56af-4d53-86e4-9b448c68e14a-large16x9_AP18304546448456
now playing

Federal Health Care Website Up And Running After Slow Start

181031-migrant-caravan-ew-607p_7bc6365a5b842998afd0a6cb06557b3a.fit-2000w-e1541079624919
now playing

The Latest: Migrant Caravan Sets Off Toward Gulf Coast

Amazon-1-770×433
now playing

Amazon's New Goal: Teach 10 Million Kids A Year To Code

image
now playing

'A Hell Of A Night': Derrick Rose Savors His Career-High 50

2000 (15)
now playing

Google Employees To Walk Out To Protest Treatment Of Women

download (28)
now playing

Migrant Caravan Must Walk As Mexico Ignores Demand For Buses

920×920 (3)
now playing

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams Faces Balancing Act On Race

5bdaaad571859.image
now playing

Women In N.Korea Suffer Serious Sexual Abuse But No 'MeToo'

(AP) – U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in the third quarter. It marks a slowdown from the previous quarter but is still better than the weak gains seen for most of this nine-year expansion. Labor costs accelerated but still remained at a low level.

The Labor Department says the rise in productivity in the July-September period follows a 3 percent rate of gain in the second quarter, which had been the strongest increase in three years. Labor costs rose at a 1.2 percent rate after having fallen at a 1 percent rate in the second quarter.

Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been weak throughout the current recovery. Analysts have been unable to come up with definitive reasons for the slowdown.

Related posts:

  1. US Consumer Spirits Rise To New 18-Year High In October
  2. ‘A Hell Of A Night’: Derrick Rose Savors His Career-High 50
  3. New iPads Embrace Facial Recognition
  4. Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border
Related Posts
51926d52-56af-4d53-86e4-9b448c68e14a-large16x9_AP18304546448456

Federal Health Care Website Up And Running After Slow Start

Roxanne Garcia 0
Amazon-1-770×433

Amazon’s New Goal: Teach 10 Million Kids A Year To Code

Roxanne Garcia 0
image

‘A Hell Of A Night’: Derrick Rose Savors His Career-High 50

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video