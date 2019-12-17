NATIONAL

US Proposes New Rules To Increase Organ Transplants

By 106 views
0
FILE - In this July 10, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event on kidney health at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington. The U.S. government proposed new rules Tuesday, Dec. 17, to increase organ transplants. The proposals come after Trump in July ordered a revamping of the nation's care for kidney disease that included spurring more transplants of kidneys and other organs. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) – The United States government is proposing new rules to increase organ transplants. Tuesday’s proposals would make it easier for the living to donate and help ensure organs from the deceased don’t go to waste.  The organ shortage means thousands die each year awaiting a transplant. The new rules would allow living donors to be reimbursed for lost wages if their employer doesn’t allow paid time off. They also would set stricter standards for the groups in charge of collecting deceased organs. The government would rank how successful those groups are, and push low performers to improve.

Trump Conservative Critics Launch PAC To Fight Reelection

Previous article

UK’s Johnson Seeks To Rule Out Brexit Trade Pact Delay

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL