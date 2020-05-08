US Pulls Permission For Chinese Masks Found Defective

(AP) – U.S. health officials have revoked permission for masks made by more than 60 Chinese manufacturers that failed to meet U.S. standards.

The Food and Drug Administration warned this week that the faulty masks could endanger health care workers treating patients with COVID-19. Due to shortages of masks the FDA authorized imports based on testing data from the manufacturers. But U.S. officials reported Thursday that new testing in the U.S. showed dozens of the Chinese masks failed to filter particles at the level needed to adequately protect workers. The agency said only 14 masks met U.S. standards.