US Reacts Coolly To North Korea On Weapons
US Reacts Coolly To North Korea On Weapons

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton
US Reacts Coolly To North Korea On Weapons

(AP) – U.S. national security adviser John Bolton is reacting coolly to word that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be willing to give up his nuclear weapons if the U.S. commits to a formal end to the Korean War and a pledge not to attack the North.

Bolton says on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that “we’ve heard this before.” He says North Korea’s propaganda playbook “is an infinitely rich resource.”  The South Korean president’s office is reporting that Kim outlined his position at the two sides’ historic summit on Friday.

The Korean Peninsula technically remains in a state of war because the 1950-53 Korean War was halted with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

