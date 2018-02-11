Home NATIONAL US Regulators Subpoenaed Tesla Production Data, Company Says
US Regulators Subpoenaed Tesla Production Data, Company Says
US Regulators Subpoenaed Tesla Production Data, Company Says

(AP) – U.S. securities investigators have subpoenaed information from Tesla about production forecasts for the Model 3 electric car that were made last year, the company acknowledged in a regulatory filing Friday.

The disclosure in Tesla’s quarterly financial report also says the Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena covered other public statements made about Model 3 production.

The filing also says Tesla is cooperating with a Justice Department request for information about production.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the FBI is doing a criminal investigation into whether Tesla misled investors by overstating Model 3 production forecasts.

Tesla Inc. says in the filing that to its knowledge, no government agency in an ongoing investigation has determined that it did anything wrong.

A company spokesman wouldn’t comment beyond the filing.

