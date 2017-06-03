US Renews Global Terrorism Warning For Americans Abroad

(AP) — The State Department has renewed its global terrorism warning for American citizens abroad, urging them to stay vigilant in public places and boost their security awareness. The latest “worldwide caution” released by the department on Monday makes no substantial changes to the one it replaces that was issued in September.

The routine renewal is, however, the first of the Trump administration. It notes that terrorists “are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack to more effectively target crowds,” including with edged weapons, pistols and vehicles. The warning highlights dangers in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East as well as in the western hemisphere.