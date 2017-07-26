Home TEXAS US Rep: Truck Passed Checkpoint 2 Hours Before Discovery
US Rep: Truck Passed Checkpoint 2 Hours Before Discovery
TEXAS
US Rep: Truck Passed Checkpoint 2 Hours Before Discovery

SAN ANTONIO IMMIGRANT DEATH TRUCK
US Rep: Truck Passed Checkpoint 2 Hours Before Discovery

(AP) – A Texas congressman says a truck that carried dozens of immigrants passed through a Border Patrol checkpoint about two hours before it was discovered outside a San Antonio Walmart. Ten people found in the rig died.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar told The Associated Press on Tuesday that authorities informed him that the truck James Matthew Bradley Jr. is charged with driving cleared the checkpoint near Laredo around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police arrived at the Walmart parking lot at 12:23 a.m. Sunday.

Cuellar says he’s unsure whether immigrants crossing into the U.S. illegally boarded the truck before or after it passed the checkpoint.  A Guatemalan diplomat on Tuesday identified one of the migrants who died as 19-year-old Frank Guisseppe Fuentes. Cristy Andrino says Fuentes was headed to rejoin his family in Maryland.

