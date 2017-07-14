Home NATIONAL US Retail Sales Fell In June For 2nd Straight Month
US Retail Sales Fell In June For 2nd Straight Month
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

US Retail Sales Fell In June For 2nd Straight Month

0
0
Retail Sales
now viewing

US Retail Sales Fell In June For 2nd Straight Month

WireAP_b304b01c08244b9b94d8eb6709ee840f_12x5_1600
now playing

Cheaper Gas, Wireless Plans Keep US Inflation In Check

mural
now playing

Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

920×920
now playing

Astronauts Train On Mock-Up NASA Capsule In Gulf Of Mexico

TrumpJr_AP-678×381
now playing

Senate Intel Panel Asks Trump Jr. For Documents

e1b29c4268e541b1b34e5765ac124c24-780×520
now playing

Should Police Be Allowed To Shame Suspects On Facebook?

ed61a20692644254a9e6e99160892529-780×490
now playing

Gasoline Thieves Are Out Of Control - And Deadly - In Mexico

Mitch McConnell
now playing

AMA Says New GOP Health Care Effort Falls Short

244c8aabd64a40d5be22db2933f989bf-780×484
now playing

Judge In Hawaii Hands Trump Latest Defeat On Travel Ban

1500010688496
now playing

AP Source: Man Killed 4 After Feeling Cheated In Drug Deals

WireAP_a8bb433f6c3f488b894c9f2c16f4ba42_12x5_1600
now playing

Police: 2 Officers Killed In Palestinian Attack

(AP) – Americans curtailed their shopping in June, with less spending at restaurants, department stores and gasoline stations. The spending pullback came despite a healthy job market and suggests that economic growth may remain sluggish.

The Commerce Department says retail sales fell 0.2 percent after declining 0.1 percent in May. Retail spending has risen 2.8 percent over the past 12 months, a relatively modest level of growth given that the sales figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

Sales slipped 0.6 percent at restaurants and bars, 0.7 percent at department stores and 1.3 percent at service stations, reflecting lower gasoline prices. But spending improved 0.4 percent at non-store retailers and auto dealers. Spending at furnishers also rose.

The spending figures are closely watched because consumers account for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

No related posts.

Related Posts
WireAP_b304b01c08244b9b94d8eb6709ee840f_12x5_1600

Cheaper Gas, Wireless Plans Keep US Inflation In Check

Roxanne Garcia 0
mural

Dallas Mural Honoring Fallen Officers Violates City Codes

Roxanne Garcia 0
TrumpJr_AP-678×381

Senate Intel Panel Asks Trump Jr. For Documents

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video