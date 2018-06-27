Home WORLD US, Russia Set Date For Trump-Putin Summit
US, Russia Set Date For Trump-Putin Summit
US, Russia Set Date For Trump-Putin Summit

US, Russia Set Date For Trump-Putin Summit

(AP) – A foreign affairs adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow and Washington have reached an agreement on Putin having a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov said talks between Kremlin officials and Trump’s national security adviser Wednesday yielded the agreement on the time and venue of the summit.  The Kremlin and the White House are to formally announce the date and location on Thursday. Ushakov says the summit will take place in a third country.

