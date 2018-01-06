Home WORLD US Sanctions Have A Weak Spot: Tiny Allies Like Latvia
US Sanctions Have A Weak Spot: Tiny Allies Like Latvia
WORLD
0

US Sanctions Have A Weak Spot: Tiny Allies Like Latvia

0
0
dc25a87d-ffd3-47d2-884c-0d6ece6264e0
now viewing

US Sanctions Have A Weak Spot: Tiny Allies Like Latvia

GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR
now playing

Governor Greg Abbott Releases School and Firearm Safety Plan

645×344-trump-weighs-jerusalem-consulate-changes-after-us-embassy-move-1527848818891
now playing

After Embassy move, Trump weighs Jerusalem consulate changes

800 (2)
now playing

Dallas Duel: Wild Card Turns Tables At National Spelling Bee

5b10be854067d.image
now playing

Warriors Top Cavs 124-114 In OT To Open Finals

download (10)
now playing

Samantha Bee Apologizes For Using Slur

920×920 (4)
now playing

Trump Says Days Of Unfair Trade Deals 'Are Over'

WireAP_565dc8c8dd76419d82f354ab8fba87fe_12x5_992
now playing

Koreas Agree To Hold Military, Red Cross Talks

ap181514793272283361516753_t1070_h55f282c59ba1ef5ccdb9f161b1a5ca0dc4a88002
now playing

North Koreans To Meet Trump; Deliver Letter From Leader

GUATEMALEN GIRL SHOT IN RIO BRAVO BY BP-2
now playing

Body Of Woman Shot By US Border Agent Returns To Guatemala

Rod Blagojevich
now playing

Lawyer Says Blagojevich's Sentence Was Too Harsh

(AP) – Latvia has come into focus as a potential weak link in the West’s banking system that allows countries like Russia and North Korea to dodge sanctions. As the U.S. increasingly uses sanctions in diplomacy, it is now cracking down on such practices.
The tiny country, a member of the European Union and NATO, has long tried to become a “Switzerland on the Baltic” by providing financial services to foreigners, particularly former Soviet states.
Having struggled to avoid dirty money flowing into the country and EU, Latvia is now overhauling its banking system.
Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis told The Associated Press in a recent interview that Latvia “cannot afford to have any uncontrolled money flows from the countries which have to be constantly monitored in order to avoid meddling or influence.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says Days Of Unfair Trade Deals ‘Are Over’
  2. Trump Imposes Tariffs On Some Key Allies
  3. Denmark Joins Some European Nations In Banning Burqa, Niqab
  4. Rio Grande Valley Customs Officials Detect Marked Increase In Asylum Seekers
Related Posts
645×344-trump-weighs-jerusalem-consulate-changes-after-us-embassy-move-1527848818891

After Embassy move, Trump weighs Jerusalem consulate changes

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (4)

Trump Says Days Of Unfair Trade Deals ‘Are Over’

Zack Cantu 0
WireAP_565dc8c8dd76419d82f354ab8fba87fe_12x5_992

Koreas Agree To Hold Military, Red Cross Talks

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video