Home WORLD US-Saudi Relations Hit Snag Over Journalist’s Disappearance
US-Saudi Relations Hit Snag Over Journalist’s Disappearance
WORLD
0

US-Saudi Relations Hit Snag Over Journalist’s Disappearance

0
0
2000
now viewing

US-Saudi Relations Hit Snag Over Journalist’s Disappearance

index
now playing

Kanye West Delivers Jaw-Dropping Show In Oval Office

5bc050850f254326b8ecab92
now playing

American Pastor Back In Court For Spying And Terror Trial

3000
now playing

After Michael's Rampage On Florida Panhandle: 'Nothing Left'

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

Teenage Victims Of Deadly Car Crash Identified

DONALD TRUMP AND KENYA WEST
now playing

Kanye West Praises Trump Before White House Lunch

APTOPIX Kazakhstan Russia Space Station
now playing

NASA Exploring Flying Space Station Without Crew

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump
now playing

McConnell, GOP Pushing 'mob behavior' Branding Of Dems

SOCIAL SECURITY CHECKS
now playing

Uptick In Social Security Checks For 2019 As Inflation Rises

President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy, at the White House in Washington.
now playing

Trump 'open-minded' On Stop-And-Frisk Policing

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

Homeland Security Issues Another Texas Border Wall Waiver

(AP) – Donald Trump soaked up the grandeur of Saudi Arabia on his first foreign stop as president last year and envisioned huge benefits for the U.S. in building closer ties with the kingdom.
Now, White House relations with Riyadh (rih-YAHD’) are imperiled over the mysterious disappearance of a Saudi columnist for The Washington Post who vanished after walking into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get documents for his upcoming marriage.
The kingdom says Turkey’s claim Jamal Khashoggi was killed by a Saudi hit squad is “baseless.”
But if Saudi Arabia is found to be complicit in his disappearance, the U.S.-Saudi relationship – and even hopes for Middle East peace – could be upended. And there are new calls in Congress for the U.S. to halt arms sales to the kingdom.

Related posts:

  1. Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer’s Disappearance
  2. Turkey Steps Up Pressure On Saudi Arabia Over Missing Writer
  3. Pharr Overpass Hit By Truck Hauling Equipment
Related Posts
5bc050850f254326b8ecab92

American Pastor Back In Court For Spying And Terror Trial

Zack Cantu 0
APTOPIX Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

NASA Exploring Flying Space Station Without Crew

jsalinas 0
1509814219-4674

US Envoy: Continue Sanctions Until Russia Exits East Ukraine

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video