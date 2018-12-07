Home NATIONAL US Says All Eligible Youngest Children, Families Reunited
US Says All Eligible Youngest Children, Families Reunited
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

US Says All Eligible Youngest Children, Families Reunited

0
0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANT FAMILIES
now viewing

US Says All Eligible Youngest Children, Families Reunited

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN BEING DETAINED
now playing

Detaining Immigrant Kids Is Now A Billion-Dollar Industry

cardone industries
now playing

Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed

mcallen flood 2018 generic
now playing

Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief

ICEMAN ANCIENT
now playing

Ancient 'Iceman' Shows Signs Of A Well-Balanced Last Meal

Syrian troops raise national flag over Daraa
now playing

Syrian Troops Raise National Flag Over Daraa

DONALD TRUMP AND NATO MEETING
now playing

NATO Chief: Trump Approach 'having an impact'

FBI special agent Peter Strzok
now playing

Yelling, Chaos Over FBI Agent's Anti-Trump Texts

american airlines
now playing

American Airlines Bans Plastic Straws

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Nurse Dead, Husband Arrested Following Shooting Outside Assisted Living Facility

TEXAS FLAG FLAG OF TEXAS
now playing

Texas Brightens Budget Outlook But Warns Of Trade War Risks

(AP) – The Trump administration says all eligible small children separated from their families as a result of its zero-tolerance immigration policy have been reunited with their parents. But it says 46 children under 5 weren’t reunited with their families because of safety concerns, the deportation of their parents and other issues.  The administration said in a statement that 57 children were reunified as of Thursday morning.

The government missed a federal judge’s initial deadline of Tuesday to have all children under 5 reunited with parents.  The administration has until July 26 to reunite about 2,000 older children.  The American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of a woman who was separated from her child. It said it was reviewing the government statement and would comment later.

Related posts:

  1. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  2. Parents Sought After Removing Children From CPS Custody
  3. Local Children’s Book Author Teresa Stern
Related Posts
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN BEING DETAINED

Detaining Immigrant Kids Is Now A Billion-Dollar Industry

jsalinas 0
cardone industries

Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed

jsalinas 0
mcallen flood 2018 generic

Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video