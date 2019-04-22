US Says At Least 4 Americans Killed In Attack

Sri Lankan Soldiers on a motorcycle drives past Kingsbury Hotel, which was attacked by a suicide bomber, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 22, 2019. A government crime investigator says the coordinated Easter bombings that ripped through Sri Lankan churches and luxury hotels were carried out by seven suicide bombers which killed and injured hundreds of people, was Sri Lanka's deadliest violence since a devastating civil war in the South Asian island nation ended a decade ago. (AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne )

(AP) – The U.S. State Department is confirming that at least four Americans were killed in a series of Easter Sunday bombings that rocked Sri Lanka. The department says that in addition to those killed, several others were seriously injured. It gave no details about the identities of the victims, citing privacy concerns. It extended condolences to friends and families of all victims and said it was continuing to provide support to Americans affected by the blasts.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier that the Christian holiday had been “marred by a horrific wave of Islamic radical terror and bloodshed.” Nearly 300 people were killed in the explosions.