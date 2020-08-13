WORLD

US Says Iran Briefly Seizes Oil Tanker Near Strait Of Hormuz

By 65 views
0
In this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 photo released by the U.S. Navy, the MT Wila is boarded by Iranian navy commandos in the Gulf of Oman off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates. The Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., a U.S. military official said Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (U.S. Navy via AP)

(AP) — The U.S. military says the Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S. The U.S. military’s Central Command published a black-and-white video showing what appeared to be special forces fast-roping down from a helicopter onto the MT Wila on Wednesday. The ship’s last position Thursday appeared to be off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates near the city of Khorfakkan. The U.S. offered no motive for the brief seizure, which Iran did not immediately acknowledge.

US Seizes Digital Currency Accounts Used By Militant Groups

Previous article

Palestinians Call Israel-UAE Deal ‘treason,’ Want Retraction

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD