US Says Iran Briefly Seizes Oil Tanker Near Strait Of Hormuz

In this image made from video released by the U.S. military's Central Command, Iranian commandos fast-rope down from a helicopter onto the MV Wila oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized the Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S., a U.S. military official said Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (U.S. military's Central Command via AP)

(AP) — The U.S. military says the Iranian navy boarded and briefly seized a Liberian-flagged oil tanker near the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S. The U.S. military’s Central Command published a black-and-white video showing what appeared to be special forces fast-roping down from a helicopter onto the MT Wila on Wednesday. The ship’s last position Thursday appeared to be off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates near the city of Khorfakkan. The U.S. offered no motive for the brief seizure, which Iran did not immediately acknowledge.

