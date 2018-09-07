Home NATIONAL US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5
US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5

0
0
FAMILY SEPARATION
now viewing

US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5

POLICE
now playing

Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home

Aviation Crash Virginia
now playing

Police: Pilot's Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Argument Over Fireworks Leads To Shooting Death

EL PASO POLICE OFFICER POINTS GUN A TEENS
now playing

Mom Says Officer Choked Boy Before Aiming Gun At Kids

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says US Opposed Formula Limits, Not Breastfeeding

JAPAN FLOODS-1
now playing

Pope Prays For Victims Of Japan Floods

Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon AND CURTISS HILL
now playing

Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust

THAILAND CAVE RESCUE
now playing

Official: Rescued Thai Boys 'safe and conscious'

DONALD TRUMP AND TERESA MAY
now playing

White House Recommits To Trump-May Meeting

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Condemned Killer Who Wanted Fancy Car Wheels Loses Appeal

(AP) -A U.S. government attorney says authorities will release roughly half the immigrant children under age 5 who are still in custody after reunifying them with their families under a court-ordered deadline.  U.S. Justice Department attorney Sarah Fabian said Monday that the government was prepared to reunify more than 50 children with their parents.

In those cases, Fabian says, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will release parents and children together.  The government has proposed expanding family detention, but only three family detention centers are operational and they’re at or near capacity.

More than 2,000 children have been held in shelters after being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy.  A federal judge last month ordered the U.S. to reunify parents with all children under 5 by Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. Lawmaker: Tent Shelter For Migrant Teens Open Indefinitely
  2. Valley Immigrant Holding Facilities To Be The Focus Of A Bipartisan Congressional Group Monday
  3. ACLU: Many Children Unlikely To Be Reunited By Deadline
  4. Officer Pulling Gun On Kids Prompts Review
Related Posts
Aviation Crash Virginia

Police: Pilot’s Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says US Opposed Formula Limits, Not Breastfeeding

jsalinas 0
Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon AND CURTISS HILL

Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video