Home WORLD US Says It Downed Iran-Made Drone In Syria
US Says It Downed Iran-Made Drone In Syria
WORLD
0

US Says It Downed Iran-Made Drone In Syria

0
0
US JET FIGHTER F-15
now viewing

US Says It Downed Iran-Made Drone In Syria

TROPICAL STORM CINDY
now playing

Flooding Feared From Cindy In Mississippi

SEAN SPICER
now playing

Clamping Down, White House Puts The 'brief' In Its Briefing

noe hernandez
now playing

Valley Sailor Remembered For His Dedication To His Country

TROPICAL STORM CINDY
now playing

Tropical Storm Cindy Forms In Gulf Of Mexico

white-house
now playing

White House: Pressure Will Continue On North Korea

AMAZON
now playing

Amazon Strikes Again; The Dressing Room In Your House

AIR CONDITIONER REPAIRMAN
now playing

Air Conditioner Repairmen In Hot Demand Amid Heat Wave

TRUMP
now playing

Few Agree With Trump Move To Ditch Paris Accord

HEATWAVE
now playing

Southwest Celebrates First Day Of Summer With Heat Wave

d7bbfc-20170428-trump
now playing

Trump Calls Warmbier's Death A 'total disgrace'

(AP) – The U.S. military says it shot down an Iranian-made, armed drone in southern Syria.  A defense official says the drone was approaching a military camp near the Syria-Jordan border. That is where U.S. forces have been training and advising local Syrian Arabs for the fight against Islamic State militants.

The official says the drone was considered a threat, and was shot down by a U.S. F-15 fighter jet.  The official was not authorized to be quoted by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says the drone was a Shaheed 129 and appeared to have been operated by “pro-regime” forces.

It was the second time this month that the U.S. has shot down an armed drone in the vicinity of the camp at Tanf.

Related posts:

  1. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
  2. US Sends Supersonic Bombers In Show Of Force Against North Korea
  3. Trump Calls Warmbier’s Death A ‘total disgrace’
  4. Four Progreso Men Charged In Two Killings All Plead Not Guilty
Related Posts
us bombers supersonice b-1

US Sends Supersonic Bombers In Show Of Force Against North Korea

jsalinas 0
APTOPIX Britain Mosque Attack

7 Still Hospitalized After London Mosque Attack

Fred Cruz 0
000_PP6EY-635×357

UK Police: Mosque Attack Suspect Held On Terror Charges

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video