Home WORLD US Says It Supports Iranians’ Protests
US Says It Supports Iranians’ Protests
WORLD
0

US Says It Supports Iranians’ Protests

0
0
IRAN PROTEST IRANIAN PROTESTES
now viewing

US Says It Supports Iranians’ Protests

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

Murder Suspect Eludes Manhunt South Of Hargill

VIRGINIA WINTER WEATHER
now playing

More Familiar With Hurricanes, Virginia Coast Gets Blizzard

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Man Arrested After Boy, 10, Shot 6-Year-Old Sister With Gun

HEALTH INSURANCE AND THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT
now playing

New Health Insurance Rule Aims To Deliver On Trump Promise

SOUTH AFRICA TRAIN CRASH 18 DEAD
now playing

18 Dead In South Africa Passenger Train Crash

STEVE BANNON
now playing

Ex-Speaker Gingrich Criticizes Bannon Over Book

OIL DRILLING PRESIDENT SEAL
now playing

Trump Moves To Vastly Expand Offshore Drilling

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Man Who Used Dating App To Assault, Rob Gay Men Gets Prison

BODY FOUND
now playing

Body Of Suspect In $1.4 Million Robbery Found Burned

gasprices332
now playing

Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Up 3 Cents To Start 2018

(AP) – The Trump administration is warning Iran’s government that it has “ample authorities” to impose sanctions on officials who crack down on protesters in the country.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Iran’s government is imprisoning and killing “those who are brave enough” to protest in the streets. She is accusing Iran’s government of limiting the flow of information, restricting speech and trying to prevent the rest of the world from witnessing the repression.

Nauert says the U.S. supports Iranians’ “legitimate aspirations” and calls on Iran’s government to ease controls on information and allow peaceful demonstration. She says the U.S. condemns deaths and the arrest of more than 1,000 Iranians “in the strongest terms.”  She says the U.S. message to the government’s victims is that “you will not be forgotten.”

Related posts:

  1. Iran Media Says European Detained In Protests
  2. Strength Of Iran Protests Uncertain After A Week Of Unrest
  3. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
SOUTH AFRICA TRAIN CRASH 18 DEAD

18 Dead In South Africa Passenger Train Crash

jsalinas 0
636502311842668210-AP-Iran-Protest

Strength Of Iran Protests Uncertain After A Week Of Unrest

Zack Cantu 0
IRANIAN IRAN PROTESTS 2018

Iran Media Says European Detained In Protests

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video