US Says It Supports Iranians’ Protests

(AP) – The Trump administration is warning Iran’s government that it has “ample authorities” to impose sanctions on officials who crack down on protesters in the country.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Iran’s government is imprisoning and killing “those who are brave enough” to protest in the streets. She is accusing Iran’s government of limiting the flow of information, restricting speech and trying to prevent the rest of the world from witnessing the repression.

Nauert says the U.S. supports Iranians’ “legitimate aspirations” and calls on Iran’s government to ease controls on information and allow peaceful demonstration. She says the U.S. condemns deaths and the arrest of more than 1,000 Iranians “in the strongest terms.” She says the U.S. message to the government’s victims is that “you will not be forgotten.”