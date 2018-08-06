Home WORLD US Says It Will Intensify Counter-IS Fight In Afghanistan
US Says It Will Intensify Counter-IS Fight In Afghanistan
WORLD
0

US Says It Will Intensify Counter-IS Fight In Afghanistan

0
0
download (3)
now viewing

US Says It Will Intensify Counter-IS Fight In Afghanistan

800
now playing

US Lifts Secrecy On Foreign Lobbying Opinions

im-13604
now playing

The Latest: Trump Says Russia Should Be Allowed In G-7

1528462725281
now playing

Affluenza Teen's Mom In Texas Jail After Positive Drug Test

download
now playing

SKorean Journalists Arrested In Trespass Case In Singapore

download (4)
now playing

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead In France At 61

694940094001_5775208532001_5775198353001-vs
now playing

Airstrike On Rebel-Held Northwestern Syrian Village Kills 35

download (2)
now playing

Hawaii Lava Destroys More Than 600 Homes

download (1)
now playing

Ex-Senate Aide Charged With Lying About Reporter Contacts

920×920 (9)
now playing

Giuliani Trying To Influence Perception Of Mueller Probe

25395795_353130278486220_1782056972070603310_n
now playing

Under Fire Over Tariffs, Trump Heads To G-7 Summit In Canada

(AP) – The top American commander in Afghanistan says the Kabul government’s unilateral halt to attacks on the Taliban gives U.S. combat forces an opportunity to intensify attacks against an Islamic State-affiliated extremist group in eastern Afghanistan.
Army Gen. John Nicholson made the comment to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense ministers where he was providing updates on the war against the Taliban. Nicholson said he could not predict whether the Taliban will join the cease-fire announced this week by President Ashraf Ghani.
Nicholson said Ghani’s ceasefire does not apply to the separate fight U.S. counterterrorism forces are engaged in against IS-related fighters in eastern Afghanistan. He said that fight already is intensifying in Nangarhar province and will now be stepped up further.

Related posts:

  1. Afghan President Announces Weeklong Cease-Fire With Taliban
  2. Officers Who Punched Man: He Was Prepping To Fight; Watch Video
  3. Under Fire Over Tariffs, Trump Heads To G-7 Summit In Canada
  4. Giuliani Says Kim Jong Un ‘begged’ For Summit
Related Posts
im-13604

The Latest: Trump Says Russia Should Be Allowed In G-7

Roxanne Garcia 0
download

SKorean Journalists Arrested In Trespass Case In Singapore

Roxanne Garcia 0
694940094001_5775208532001_5775198353001-vs

Airstrike On Rebel-Held Northwestern Syrian Village Kills 35

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video