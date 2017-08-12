US Says Jerusalem Move Advanced Peace

(AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says President Donald Trump knew his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would raise “questions and concerns” but took it to advance peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the U.S. is more committed to peace “than we’ve ever been before – and we believe we might be closer to that goal than ever before.” The Trump administration has been working on a new peace plan, but Haley gave no details. She noted that past Israeli-Palestinian agreements have been signed on the White House lawn, and if there is a new agreement there is “a good likelihood” it will be signed there as well “because the United States has credibility of both sides.”

Haley urged all countries “to temper statements and actions in the days ahead,” saying anyone who used Trump’s announcement as a pretext for violence would show that they were “unfit partners for peace.”