Home WORLD US Says Jerusalem Move Advanced Peace
US Says Jerusalem Move Advanced Peace
WORLD
0

US Says Jerusalem Move Advanced Peace

0
0
US Ambassador To The UN Nikki Haley Holds News Conference At The United Nations
now viewing

US Says Jerusalem Move Advanced Peace

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell
now playing

Deputy National Security Adviser To Leave White House

TANZANIA 2 WOMEN ARREST FOR KISSING GAY IS AGAINST THE LAW
now playing

Tanzania Arrests 3 More Over Online Video Of Women Kissing

LEBANON FIRE KILLS 7 CHILDREN
now playing

Fire In Lebanon Refugee Settlement Kills 7 Syrian Children

US AIRSTRIKES US JET FIGHTERS
now playing

US Airstrikes Kill 5 Al-Qaida Operatives In Yemen

Roy Moore
now playing

Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

21-Year-Old Gunman Disguised Himself As Student

DONALD TRUMP SIGNING
now playing

Trump Signs 2-Week Spending Bill To Avoid Shutdown

Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson
now playing

George P Bush Draws Unlikely GOP Challenger From Predecessor

SNOWFALL IN TEXAS
now playing

South Texas Gets Rare Snowfall

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

2 Officers Indicted After Man Dies Following Arrest

(AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says President Donald Trump knew his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would raise “questions and concerns” but took it to advance peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the U.S. is more committed to peace “than we’ve ever been before – and we believe we might be closer to that goal than ever before.”  The Trump administration has been working on a new peace plan, but Haley gave no details.  She noted that past Israeli-Palestinian agreements have been signed on the White House lawn, and if there is a new agreement there is “a good likelihood” it will be signed there as well “because the United States has credibility of both sides.”

Haley urged all countries “to temper statements and actions in the days ahead,” saying anyone who used Trump’s announcement as a pretext for violence would show that they were “unfit partners for peace.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Signs 2-Week Spending Bill To Avoid Shutdown
  2. Pakistani Muslims Rally Against Jerusalem Move
  3. Border Crossings Start To Rise In Spite Of ‘Trump effect’
  4. Like Trump, Moore Breaking The Rules Of Modern-Day Politics
Related Posts
TANZANIA 2 WOMEN ARREST FOR KISSING GAY IS AGAINST THE LAW

Tanzania Arrests 3 More Over Online Video Of Women Kissing

jsalinas 0
LEBANON FIRE KILLS 7 CHILDREN

Fire In Lebanon Refugee Settlement Kills 7 Syrian Children

jsalinas 0
US AIRSTRIKES US JET FIGHTERS

US Airstrikes Kill 5 Al-Qaida Operatives In Yemen

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video