US Says Troops Fired On While Supporting Somalis

(AP) – A Pentagon spokesman says a U.S. service member was killed in Somalia when U.S. special operations troops came under fire while supporting Somalia’s army in an operation against the al-Shabab extremist group.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis says U.S. aircraft delivered Somali forces to the target area, and the U.S. troops were “a distance back” from the compound when the attack began.

Davis says the al-Shabab compound targeted in Thursday’s raid “had been associated with some attacks on facilities that we use and that our Somali partners use nearby.”  He says U.S. forces have been working with the Somali National Army to counter al-Shabab since 2013 with the goal of “degrading this al-Qaida affiliate’s ability to recruit, train and plot external terror attacks throughout the region and the United States.”

The U.S. death was the first one in combat in Somalia since 1993.

