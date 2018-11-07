US Says WTO Must Do More On China Trade Policies

(AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization is calling for the global trade body to update its rules to deal with complaints about Chinese industrial policies that he said harm other countries.

Dennis Shea has accused China of causing “serious harm” to WTO partners by failing to live up to free-trade principles. He said that “must be addressed” by the trade body or others. “This reckoning can no longer be put off,” he said according to prepared remarks in a closed-door session. He spoke Wednesday at China’s turn for a regular WTO review of countries’ trade policies.

The U.S., Europe and others want the WTO to overhaul its rules to take account of industrial policy, state-owned industry and