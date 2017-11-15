Home NATIONAL US Scientists Try 1st Gene Editing In The Body
(AP) – Scientists for the first time have tried gene editing inside the body in a bold attempt to permanently change a person’s DNA to try to cure a disease.
The experiment was done Monday in Oakland, California, on 44-year-old Brian Madeux (muh-DOE). Through an IV, he received billions of copies of a corrective gene for a rare metabolic disease and a genetic tool to precisely cut his DNA and allow the gene to slip in.
Signs of whether it’s working may come in a month; tests will show for sure in three months.
If it’s successful, it could give a safer, more precise and permanent way to do gene therapy. The treatment is made by Sangamo Therapeutics, which plans to test it for other diseases including hemophilia, a blood clotting disorder.

