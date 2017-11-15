Home NATIONAL US Scientists Try 1st Gene Editing In The Body
US Scientists Try 1st Gene Editing In The Body
US Scientists Try 1st Gene Editing In The Body

US Scientists Try 1st Gene Editing In The Body

(AP) – Scientists for the first time have tried gene editing inside the body in a bold attempt to permanently change a person’s DNA to try to cure a disease.

The experiment was done Monday in Oakland, California, on 44-year-old Brian Madeux (muh-DOE). Through an IV, he received billions of copies of a corrective gene for a rare metabolic disease and a genetic tool to precisely cut his DNA and allow the gene to slip in.

Signs of whether it’s working may come in a month; tests will show for sure in three months.  If it’s successful, it could give a safer, more precise and permanent way to do gene therapy. The treatment is made by Sangamo Therapeutics, which plans to test it for other diseases including hemophilia, a blood clotting disorder.

