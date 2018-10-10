Home WORLD US Seeks Answers About Missing Writer From Saudi Ally
US Seeks Answers About Missing Writer From Saudi Ally
US Seeks Answers About Missing Writer From Saudi Ally

(AP) – Turkish claims that a well-known Saudi writer and government critic was slain inside his country’s diplomatic mission in Turkey have put the Trump administration in a delicate spot.
Members of Congress have grown increasingly insistent in recent days that the administration get to the bottom of the disappearance of the writer for The Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi. He had apparently drawn the wrath of the Saudi government, which has become an ever-closer U.S. ally under President Donald Trump.
Angry lawmakers likely won’t prompt the administration to turn away from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. But they could throw a wrench into arms sales that require their approval and demand the U.S. scale back support for the Saudi military campaign against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen.

