US Seeks Dismissal Of New Mexico’s Immigration Lawsuit

(AP) – U.S. lawyers want a judge to dismiss claims by New Mexico that immigration officials shirked their duties earlier this year by quickly releasing thousands of mostly Central American migrants into communities after they crossed into the United States.

New Mexico claimed in a lawsuit filed in June that the practice left communities to pick up the tab for housing and feeding the asylum-seekers until they moved on to find relatives or other hosts elsewhere in the U.S. A judge is scheduled Wednesday to hear the government’s motion for dismissal. The timing of a ruling is unclear.