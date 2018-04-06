Home LOCAL US Senator Refused Entry To Facility Holding Migrants’ Kids
US Senator Refused Entry To Facility Holding Migrants’ Kids
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in Brownsville trying to enter immigration holding area old walmart-1
US Senator Refused Entry To Facility Holding Migrants’ Kids

(AP)–A United States senator trying to gain access to a federal facility housing immigrant children in Texas near the Mexico border and talk to a supervisor has been turned away after police were summoned.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, told one of the police officers in Brownsville that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ team and the Office of Refugee Resettlement are trying to hide what’s happening behind the doors of the former Walmart.

Merkley’s office posted video on Facebook of the encounter Sunday evening. A supervisor at the facility told Merkley he was not allowed to make any statements, and referred him to a phone number of the public affairs office in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in Washington.

