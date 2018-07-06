US Sending Aid For Guatemala Volcano Victims

(AP) – The United States is sending emergency aid, including financial resources, to help meet food, water and sanitation needs for victims affected by the eruption of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire.

The White House says President Donald Trump’s administration is also sending aircraft to help transport burn victims to Florida for treatment. Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the aid is being provided at the request of the Guatemalan government. Guatemala recently moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following a recent similar move by the U.S.

Sanders on Thursday offered “deepest condolences” to victims of the volcano eruption and said the U.S. will continue to coordinate with the Guatemalan government. Guatemalan officials have confirmed 99 dead, with many more missing. Recovery efforts have been suspended.