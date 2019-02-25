US Sending Aid For Venezuela Migrant Crisis

Residents assess the damage where a public bus was burned the day before when clashes broke out between Bolivarian National Guards and anti-government protesters in Urena, Venezuela, near the border with Colombia, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. A U.S.-backed drive to deliver foreign aid to Venezuela on Saturday met strong resistance as Venezuelan troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro blocked the convoys at the border and fired tear gas on protesters. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says the United States is sending another $56 million to neighbors of Venezuela to help them cope with migrants fleeing that nation’s deepening crisis.

Pence said Monday that the United States has already provided more than $139 million in aid to help Venezuela. He spoke in Colombia’s capital at a meeting of The Lima Group, a coalition of mostly Latin American nations formed to address Venezuela’s turmoil.

Pence also met with opposition congressional leader Juan Guaido, who has declared presidential powers, arguing that the re-election of socialist President Nicolas Maduro was invalid. Pence said the U.S. has sent five military transport planes with 400 tons of food and medicine to Colombia and Brazil.

Deadly clashes erupted over the weekend when Maduro refused to allow the aid cross, calling it part of a U.S.-led coup.