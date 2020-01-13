US Sending Home Nearly Two Dozen Saudi Cadets After Shooting

(AP) – Attorney General William Barr says the United States is removing nearly two dozen Saudi military students from a training program and sending them back to their home country. This follows an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida navy base last month. Barr says many of those students had contact with child pornography and possessed “jihadist” or anti-American material.

None is accused of having advanced knowledge of the shooting. Barr says the shooter was motivated by “jihadist ideology” and he described the killings as an act of terrorism.