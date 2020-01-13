NATIONAL

US Sending Home Nearly Two Dozen Saudi Cadets After Shooting

By 68 views
0
File photo: Police cars escort an ambulance after a shooter open fire inside the Pensacola Air Base, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla. (Tony Giberson/ Pensacola News Journal via AP)

(AP) – Attorney General William Barr says the United States is removing nearly two dozen Saudi military students from a training program and sending them back to their home country. This follows an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida navy base last month. Barr says many of those students had contact with child pornography and possessed “jihadist” or anti-American material.

None is accused of having advanced knowledge of the shooting. Barr says the shooter was motivated by “jihadist ideology” and he described the killings as an act of terrorism.

US Troops In Iraq Got Warning Hours Before Iranian Attack

Previous article

Anger In Iran Over Jet’s Downing; Gunfire Disperses Protests

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL