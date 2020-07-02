TEXAS

US Signals It Will Resist Freeing Detained Migrant Families

(AP) – The U.S. government said Wednesday that it should not have to release immigrant parents detained with their children – including some infants – even though a federal judge set a deadline for the children to be freed.

Advocates warned that could lead to the renewed separation of families. In court papers, the Trump administration argued Judge Dolly Gee’s findings on Friday were “insufficient” to prove that it had to release all families from three detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania.

