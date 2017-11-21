US Slaps New Sanctions On NKorean, Chinese Firms

(AP) – The United States has issued new sanctions on four Chinese trading companies and a Chinese national said to have conducted hundreds of millions of dollars in business with North Korea.

The Treasury Department also designated six North Korean shipping and trading companies and 20 vessels as part of its efforts to disrupt funding for the rogue nation’s nuclear and missile programs.

Tuesday’s action comes a day after the United States returned North Korea to its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) said in a statement that the U.S. is determined to “maximize pressure” to isolate North Korea from outside sources of trade and revenue.

Those sanctioned are barred from holding U.S. assets or doing business with Americans.

A North Korean corporation was also designated for exporting laborers overseas.