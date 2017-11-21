Home NATIONAL US Slaps New Sanctions On NKorean, Chinese Firms
US Slaps New Sanctions On NKorean, Chinese Firms
US Slaps New Sanctions On NKorean, Chinese Firms

Steven Mnuchin
US Slaps New Sanctions On NKorean, Chinese Firms

President Trump And Putin Spoke By Phone, Syria On Agenda

FCC Chairman Sets Out To Repeal 'net neutrality' Rules

Scooter #POTW Nov. 21

Lawsuit: 3M Contamination Led To More Cancer, Infertility

US Announcing New NKorea Sanctions After Terror Designation

Big Tobacco's Anti-Smoking Ads Begin After Decade Of Delay

'CBS This Morning' To Air For 1st Time After Rose Suspension

His Country A Smoldering Ruin, But Assad Still In His Seat

Iran President Says IS 'Eliminated Or Minimized'

Japan's Abe Welcomes US Move On North Korea

(AP) – The United States has issued new sanctions on four Chinese trading companies and a Chinese national said to have conducted hundreds of millions of dollars in business with North Korea.
The Treasury Department also designated six North Korean shipping and trading companies and 20 vessels as part of its efforts to disrupt funding for the rogue nation’s nuclear and missile programs.
Tuesday’s action comes a day after the United States returned North Korea to its list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) said in a statement that the U.S. is determined to “maximize pressure” to isolate North Korea from outside sources of trade and revenue.
Those sanctioned are barred from holding U.S. assets or doing business with Americans.
A North Korean corporation was also designated for exporting laborers overseas.

