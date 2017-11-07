Home NATIONAL US Soldier Arrested After Pledging Loyalty To Islamic State
US Soldier Arrested After Pledging Loyalty To Islamic State
US Soldier Arrested After Pledging Loyalty To Islamic State

US Soldier Arrested After Pledging Loyalty To Islamic State

(AP) – An active duty U.S. soldier is in custody on terrorism charges after authorities say he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and said he wanted to “kill a bunch of people.”

The FBI arrested Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika (ee-ky-kah) Kang in a suburb of Honolulu over the weekend after a yearlong investigation.  Kang made an initial appearance in court Monday.

A 26-page affidavit from an FBI Special Agent filed in court Monday detailed how Kang thought he was dealing with people working for Islamic State but who were actually undercover agents.

Kang’s defense attorney says it appears his 34-year-old client may suffer from service-related mental health issues of which the government was aware but neglected to treat. Lawyer Birney Bervar declined to elaborate.

