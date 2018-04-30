US Soldier Killed In Afghanistan

(AP) – The U.S. military says an American soldier was killed and another wounded during a combat operation in eastern Afghanistan. The military said in a statement that “several” Afghan security forces were killed and wounded in the same operation Monday.

Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said “their valiancy in battle, and that of the brave Afghan partners they fought alongside, will endure in our hearts and history.” The statement says the wounded soldier is in stable condition.

The U.S. and NATO officially concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, shifting to a counterterrorism and support role. Afghan security forces have struggled to combat the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate. IS claimed twin bombings in Kabul on Monday that killed 25 people, including nine reporters.