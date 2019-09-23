US: Soldier Talked Of Killing Activists, Bombing Network

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2015 file photo, an honor guard stands at the entrance before ribbon cutting ceremonies for the new 1st Infantry Division Headquarters at Fort Riley, Kan. Prosecutors say a U.S. Army infantry soldier stationed at Fort Riley shared bomb-making instructions online and also discussed killing activists and bombing a news network. The Justice Department says Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, that private first class Jarrett William Smith was charged with distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner File)

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2015 file photo, an honor guard stands at the entrance before ribbon cutting ceremonies for the new 1st Infantry Division Headquarters at Fort Riley, Kan. Prosecutors say a U.S. Army infantry soldier stationed at Fort Riley shared bomb-making instructions online and also discussed killing activists and bombing a news network. The Justice Department says Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, that private first class Jarrett William Smith was charged with distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner File)

(AP) – Prosecutors say a U.S. Army soldier shared bomb-making instructions online and also discussed killing activists and bombing a news network.

The Justice Department says Monday that Jarrett William Smith was charged with distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction. The 24-year-old was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas.

Prosecutors say Smith discussed his plan to kill far-left-leaning “antifa” activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cell phone. They say he also said on Facebook that he was interested in traveling to Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group known as Azov Batallion.

Court papers say Smith also suggested targeting a major news network with a car bomb. The news network was not identified.