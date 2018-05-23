Home WORLD US, South Korea Work To Keep North Korea Summit On Track
(AP) – The United States and South Korea are laboring to keep the highly anticipated U.S. summit with North Korea on track, even after President Donald Trump abruptly said “there’s a very substantial chance” it won’t happen as scheduled.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in reminded Trump Tuesday of the sky-high stakes, saying, “The fate and the future of the Korean Peninsula hinge” on the meeting.
The June 12 summit, planned for Singapore, offers a historic chance for peace on the peninsula – but also the risk of an epic diplomatic failure that would allow the North to revive and advance its nuclear weapons program.
U.S. officials say preparations are still underway. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is appearing Wednesday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says, “We’re driving on.”

